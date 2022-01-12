Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Webb Simpson could have waited another week to start his new year. Instead, he chose to fly out to the middle of the Pacific Ocean for one week at the Sony Open. He wants to get started after a tough ending to last year. Simpson says his three favorite events outside the majors are the Tour Championship, Ryder Cup and getting to Kapalua for the Tournament of Champions. He missed them all. Simpson is 36 and believes he has a solid 10 years left on the PGA Tour. He wants to get the most out of it.