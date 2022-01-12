Patriots fully behind rookie QB Jones heading into playoffs

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones called his performance in the Patriots’ regular-season finale loss to Miami “super embarrassing.” It was a critical self-analysis by the only rookie quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL draft since 2013 to finish his first season with a winning record. But it’s also an example of what’s won Jones the complete confidence of a Patriots team preparing to play in the postseason for the first time since Tom Brady’s departure. When Jones takes the field against Buffalo in the wild-card round, he has a chance to be in a class by himself as he tries to become the Patriots’ first rookie starter to win a playoff game.