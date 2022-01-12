Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur has been forced to retire hurt in her Sydney Tennis Classic quarterfinal, allowing Anett Kontaveit to move through the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when seventh-seeded Jabeur retired with a low back injury after losing the opening set 6-4. After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set was completed, and attempted to start the second set: after serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian player walked to the net for a match-ending hug.