Nelson-Ododa, Williams help No. 10 UConn down Butler 92-47

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47 on Wednesday night. Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaliyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 3-0 Big East). Celena Taborn scored 13 and Emilia Sexton 11 for the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-4 Big East).It was the most points the Huskies scored since they had 95 in the season-opening 15-point win over Arkansas.