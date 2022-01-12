Knicks end Mavericks’ 6-game win streak with 108-85 victory

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 32 points, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and the New York Knicks snapped the Dallas Mavericks’ six-game winning streak with a 108-85 victory. Robinson threw down three dunks in a powerful third quarter for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in five games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Luka Doncic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had won six straight for the first time since 2016.