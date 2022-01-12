Keith Hernandez stunned by Mets jersey retirement news

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Hernandez says he was stunned to learn Tuesday that the New York Mets plan to retire his No. 17. He’ll join Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza and Jerry Koosman as players to have their numbers retired in Queens. Hernandez received the news from owner Steve Cohen and called it ‘the highest honor that an organization can give to a player.’ Hernandez was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1997 and also joined the St. Louis Cardinals Hall last year. He ranks second in Mets history with a .297 batting average, and he won a team-record six of his 11 Gold Gloves in New York.