Georgetown basketball coach Ewing to miss game vs. Butler

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing will miss the Hoyas’ game against visiting Butler because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines. The news release announcing the former Georgetown and NBA star’s absence Thursday did not offer any other details or explanation. Georgetown said assistant Louis Orr would serve as the team’s acting coach “starting with the Butler game.” That is supposed to be the second game for Georgetown since it had four in a row postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 59-year-old Ewing was hospitalized in May 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.