Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are rallying around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heading into the playoffs. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season. The team made the playoffs as a wild card and is hoping to follow the route the 2005 team did when it won four games to claim the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl. That team made it a mission to send out veteran running back Jerome Bettis in style. Right guard Trai Turner says the Steelers know what’s at stake for Roethlisberger and the team is trying to win it for him.