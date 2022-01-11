Watson to be honorary Masters starter with Nicklaus, Player

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tom Watson is returning to the first tee at the Masters as an honorary starter. The two-time Masters champion is joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player by hitting ceremonial tee shots at Augusta National. Watson becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter. Lee Elder was on the tee last year in a one-time honor as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters. Watson is an eight-time major champion. Both times he won the Masters, he had to hold off Jack Nicklaus for the green jacket. Watson played the Masters 43 times. His last appearance was 2016.