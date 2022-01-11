TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic’s bid to compete at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Novak Djokovic’s bid to get around rules requiring players at the Australian Open to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is still in limbo. Two panels approved his request for a medical exemption, based on having tested positive in the past six months for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. But Djokovic’s visa was canceled when he arrived in Melbourne, before a judge overturned that and said the 34-year-old from Serbia could stay. As of Wednesday, Djokovic’s case remains in the hands of Australia’s immigration minister. He has the power to once again reject Djokovic’s visa and make the top-ranked player leave the country.