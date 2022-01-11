Steelers should be healthy heading to Kansas City

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could be close to fully healthy when they travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC West champion Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday running back Najee Harris, cornerback Arthur Maulet, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Robert Spillane could be available as the seventh-seeded Steelers try to upset second-seeded Kansas City. Pittsburgh will head to Arrowhead Stadium looking to avenge a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs the day after Christmas.