Stanford returns from COVID break to beat No. 5 USC 75-69

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece and Stanford beat No. 5 Southern California 75-69 for its first win over a top five team in nearly 15 years. The Cardinal returned from a nearly three-week break for COVID-19 protocols and delivered a big win in a nearly empty arena. Stanford had lost 14 straight games against teams in the top five of the AP poll since beating No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007. Isaiah Mobley scored 16 points to lead the Trojans and Boogie Ellis added 14.