No. 9 Iowa State rallies to beat 25th-ranked Kansas State

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over No. 25 Kansas State 73-70 on Tuesday night.The Cyclones trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter. It was Iowa State’s first lead since they led 3-2 in the first quarter. They went 6-for-7 from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter. Kansas State didn’t get a shot off on their last possession and gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season at home.