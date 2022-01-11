Skip to Content
No. 23 Providence at Creighton called off because of virus

By The Associated Press

The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program. The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game. This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs. Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program. 

