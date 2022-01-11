Maryland midfielder Bender taken with top pick in MLS draft

By ANNE M. PETERSON

Midfielder Ben Bender out of Maryland was the first pick in Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft by expansion club Charlotte FC. Bender was named the 2021 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year after scoring seven goals with five assists over 18 games with the Terrapins as a sophomore. He is one of eight young players who were part of the MLS Generation Adidas class this year, so his salary won’t count against Charlotte’s budget.