Falcons GM Fontenot not ready to give up on Ridley for 2022

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says he’s not ready to make plans for next season to be without Calvin Ridley, the team’s top wide receiver. Ridley missed the final 11 games this season while addressing mental health issues. Fontenot and his staff have launched their offseason schedule which will include player evaluations and ranking needs for the NFL draft and free agency. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the draft. Asked if the Falcons had to make plans to be without Ridley next season, Fontenot said, “No, I wouldn’t assume anything.”