Djokovic, Barty confirmed as No. 1 seeds for Australian Open

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

The uncertain status of top-ranked Novak Djokovic didn’t prevent Australian Open organizers from listing him as the top seed for the Grand Slam tournament beginning next Monday at Melbourne Park. Homegrown talent Ash Barty was given the No. 1 seed in the women’s draw in line with expectations. Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He’s level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 20 Grand Slam singles titles. A 10th Australian Open win on Jan. 30 would give him the men’s all-time record.