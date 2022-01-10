Skip to Content
Penguins C Malkin nearing return from knee injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan says he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn’t played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking contact recently. 

