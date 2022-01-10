Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after 3 seasons

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Back-to-back winning seasons were not enough for Brian Flores to keep his job as coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have fired Flores in a somewhat surprising move that came less than 24 hours after the team finished a 9-8 season. Flores went 24-25 in his three seasons in Miami, not making the playoffs in any of those seasons, but finishing this year with eight wins in the final nine games. Miami started 0-7 in his first season, 1-3 last season and 1-7 this season. But it always found ways to get better as the season went along, going 20-8 in games played in November, December and January under Flores.