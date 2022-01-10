MATCHDAY: Bologna playing in Serie A despite barely training

By The Associated Press

Mid-table Bologna has had virtually no training ahead of a Serie A game at relegation-threatened Cagliari after being placed in quarantine by local health authorities. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday then pushed back by two days due to give Bologna’s seven players who are positive with COVID-19 more time to recover. The week-long quarantine expired Sunday night and Bologna issued a statement expressing its disapproval of playing with so little time to train. In England, Southampton hosts Brentford in a Premier League match that had to be rearranged because of coronavirus cases. The league is playing catch-up after 19 postponements.