From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales
By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer
From the NFC North to the AFC East, the firings began almost immediately after the NFL’s first 17-game season concluded. The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday following an 8-9 season. Division rival Chicago parted with coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after going 6-11. And in a relative surprise, Miami dismissed coach Brian Flores, whose Dolphins went 9-8, including a sweep of archrival New England. Indeed, the career coaching records for each total 130-112-1.