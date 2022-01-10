Elche ends Espanyol’s unbeaten run at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche has ended Espanyol’s seven-game unbeaten streak at home with a 2-1 win in the Spanish league. Pere Milla scored twice in the first 15 minutes to give Elche the win and lift the team out of the relegation zone. Raúl de Tomás scored in first-half stoppage time for Espanyol. The Catalan club was coming off six wins and a draw at home. The only other team to win at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in the league was defending champion Atlético Madrid in September.