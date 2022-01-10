Canes-Flyers game postponed due to Philly COVID-19 issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has postponed Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers. A spike in infections driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to frequent postponements in recent weeks. Three games scheduled for Monday night were called off. The Hurricanes-Flyers game was the second scheduled for Tuesday to be postponed, and the 104th postponement this season. Philadelphia last played on Saturday night, an overtime win at home over San Jose. Several players sat out because of health and safety protocols.