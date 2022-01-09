Vlhova denies Holdener 1st WCup slalom win; Shiffrin DNF’d

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova won a women’s World Cup slalom as she denied first-run leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland a first career win. Mikaela Shiffrin was third after the opening run but skied out in what seemed a blistering fast second run until the American straddled a gate. It was the first time in nearly four years Shiffrin failed to finish a slalom. Vlhova had the fastest second-run time. Holdener held on to her lead for the first half of her run but ultimately finished 0.23 behind Vlhova. Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was 1.06 behind in third.