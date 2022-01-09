Seahawks’ Diggs breaks right leg, dislocates ankle

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has suffered a broken right leg and dislocated ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked early in the fourth quarter on Sunday and immediately grabbed his lower leg. Players on both teams were visibly upset as Seattle’s trainers worked on Diggs, and teammate D.J. Reed threw his helmet. Diggs was in tears as he was carted off. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions this season and was third with 63 tackles before Sunday’s game.