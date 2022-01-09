Saints miss wild-card spot despite 30-20 win over Falcons

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints just missed making the playoffs on Sunday, despite beating the Atlanta Falcons 30-20. The Saints needed the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers in order to get a wild-card spot and a fifth consecutive playoff berth, but the 49ers won 27-24 in overtime. Trevor Siemian led back-to-back scoring drives following two Atlanta turnovers late in the first half, and the Saints overcame the loss of quarterback Taysom Hill to an injury. The Falcons were hurt by three turnovers, including two fumbles by running back Mike Davis.