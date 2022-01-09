Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30. Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that doesn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning. The NFC North champion Packers rolled into the Motor City after already clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed and its only first-round bye. Rodgers was 14 of 18 for 138 yards. The Lions closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with plenty of pride and trick plays.