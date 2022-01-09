Rhule’s status among many decisions Panthers must make

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Carolina coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper met before the Panthers’ dismal season ended Sunday with a 41-17 loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rhule said the future was the topic, not his job status. Carolina finished with a seven-game losing streak. The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule, the former Temple and Baylor coach who signed a seven-year contract in 2020. Quarterback Sam Darnold is another question for the Panthers, as well as finding a new offensive coordinator.