Ravens’ agonizing season ends with another close defeat

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A frustrating season marred by an assortment of injuries and close defeats ended in familiar, agonizing fashion for Baltimore. The Ravens played shorthanded — and valiantly — before falling 16-13 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was Baltimore’s sixth loss in a row, five of which were decided by a total of eight points. Despite losing three running backs, two star cornerbacks and playing the latter part of the season without injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens remained in the playoff hunt until the very end of this final, excruciating defeat.