Pointer sparks No. 13 LSU women to 76-48 romp over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Khayla Pointer finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power No. 13 LSU to a 76-48 romp over Auburn in Southeastern Conference play. Pointer sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for LSU, which shot 46% overall and hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc (43%). LSU (15-2, 3-1), which saw its 13-game winning streak end last time out in a 66-60 loss to No. 1 South Carolina, jumped out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Aicha Coulibaly, who came in third in the conference with a 17.9 scoring average, led Auburn (8-6, 0-3) with 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting.