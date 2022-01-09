Mayfield’s season ends on sideline, surgery awaits Browns QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield watched Cleveland’s season-finale win over Cincinnati from the sideline, which was a fitting spot for his broken season. It was an anticlimactic ending for Mayfield, whose attempt to play through injuries all season led to inconsistency and has left his future with the Browns open for interpretation. Mayfield will undergo shoulder surgery on Jan. 19, and on Friday had his exit meeting with coach Kevin Stefanski to discuss a season that didn’t go their way and how to improve moving forward. Stefanski said Mayfield left on a positive note, but wouldn’t address whether he’ll be Cleveland’s starter next season.