Jaguars clown Colts 26-11, prevent Indy from making playoffs

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts got clowned in Jacksonville. This one was more embarrassing than any other loss to the Jaguars, too. Indy badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot with a 26-11 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday in the “clown game.” It was the team’s seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. The Colts (9-8) still had an outside shot at making the playoffs, but those slim hopes ended when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore. Now, Indy returns home with a two-game skid and facing a long offseason that doesn’t even include a first-round draft pick. The Jaguars (3-14), meanwhile, got a much-needed celebration that ended an eight-game losing streak.