Everton-Leicester the latest match called off in EPL
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League says Leicester’s match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because of a lack of available players at Leicester. A mixture of coronavirus cases, injuries and players on duty at the African Cup of Nations tournament prompted Leicester to make a request to the league that the game be called off. The league granted the request. Nineteen matches have been postponed over the past month, causing a fixture backlog in England’s top division.