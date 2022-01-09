Skip to Content
Dolphins top Patriots 33-24 in regular-season finale

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24. Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8). Brandon Bolden two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card. 

