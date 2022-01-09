African Cup opens in flash of color, under shadow of virus

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon has opened with a colorful ceremony but also under the shadow of the coronavirus. Africa’s monthlong soccer showpiece was delayed for a year by the pandemic but is being played with the virus on the surge again because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Many of the 24 teams competing have been hit by virus cases in their squads. Dancers wearing red, green, yellow, white and blue costumes gyrated in the middle of the field during the opening ceremony at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. Some of the performers wore masks in matching colors.