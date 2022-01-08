Watson leads No. 4 Gonzaga in 117-83 blowout of Pepperdine

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Anton Watson scored 19 points, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each and No. 4 Gonzaga pounded Pepperdine 117-83 on Saturday. It extends the nation’s longest home winning streak to 60 games. Hunter Sallis scored 13 and Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther had 12 points each for 12-2 Gonzaga, which was playing its first game since Dec. 28. Houston Mallette scored 21 points and Jan Zidek 16 for 6-10 Pepperdine, which was playing its first game since Dec. 23. Gonzaga has a 42-game winning streak in the series.