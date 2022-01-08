Rangers dominate 3rd period, finish off Ducks 4-1

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Lindgren scored twice in the third period after Jarred Tinordi got credit for the tiebreaking goal in the New York Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mika Zibanejad also scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves and the Rangers rallied for four unanswered goals to move into a tie with Carolina for the Metropolitan Division lead with their fourth victory in five games. Tinordi, a journeyman defenseman playing his sixth game with New York, got his second career goal and first since January 2020 early in the third period when his long shot deflected in off the stick of Jacob Perreault, the Ducks’ 19-year-old prospect making his NHL debut. Lindgren followed with two goals, including an empty-netter, for the defenseman’s first career two-goal game.