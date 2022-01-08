Murrell, Brooks help Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 82-72

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored a career-high 31 points, Nysier Brooks had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and tied his career mark with five blocks and Mississippi beat Mississippi State 82-72. Daeshun Ruffin had 17 points, a career-high eight assists and four steals for Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). Ruffin and Murrell — who scored 23 first-half points — made back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Rebels a 14-point lead with five minutes left before the break and Murrell’s fifth 3-pointer gave them a 50-36 lead at halftime. Iverson Molinar and Garrison Brooks scored 16 points apiece for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had their four-game win streak snapped.