Leipzig wins; Freiburg, Leverkusen drop points in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has overcome a host of coronavirus infections to beat 10-man Mainz 4-1, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen both dropped points after leading in the Bundesliga. Patrik Schick’s 17th goal of the season wasn’t enough for Leverkusen, which was fortunate to emerge with a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin. Freiburg drew against relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 2-2. American forward Ricardo Pepi made his debut as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim. Stuttgart drew at last-placed Greuther Fürth 0-0.