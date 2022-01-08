Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights.