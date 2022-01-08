FIS race director calls Zagreb race start ‘not acceptable’

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

The FIS race director of the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup has said Thursday’s slalom in Zagreb should not have been started and calls the decision-making process “not acceptable.” Race director Markus Waldner was not present at this race and replaced by FIS official Emmanuel Couder. The race in Croatia was stopped after 19 skiers started on a muddy course that quickly deteriorated before ruled too dangerous to continue when holes in the weak snow surface appeared. TV footage showed Couder discussing over and over again with local organizers whether to continue the race until Waldner intervened by phone and called the event off.