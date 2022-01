WASHINGTON — Toumani Camara had 14 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers easily beat George Washington 83-58. Malachi Smith added 13 points for the Flyers. Elijah Weaver chipped in 12, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 and Mustapha Amzil had 10. Joe Bamisile led the Colonials with 25 points, tying his career high.