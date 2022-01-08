49ers get reinforcements for secondary before Rams game

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary. Four key players have been activated in time to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list. All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play. San Francisco also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games with an ankle injury. The Niners can clinch the playoffs by beating the Rams or if New Orleans loses at Atlanta on Sunday.