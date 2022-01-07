Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster. Vrabel says he likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced. Henry broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery a couple days later. The Titans will see how Henry is feeling Saturday. The Titans visit Houston on Sunday for their regular season finale. Tennessee can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a win.