Packers’ Myers likely to play, Bakhtiari questionable Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2 months on Sunday against Detroit. The availability of fellow offensive lineman David Bakhtiari remains uncertain. Myers is still on injured reserve after hurting a knee Oct. 17 at Chicago. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates the rookie second-round pick from Ohio State playing in the regular-season finale at Detroit. Bakhtiari practiced Friday and is listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report. The 2020 All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.