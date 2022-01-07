Mazdzer-Terdiman sled crashes, Olympic luge hopes slip away

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Olympic veterans Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman have crashed out of a World Cup qualifying race. That ends their hopes of being the doubles sled that represents USA Luge at next month’s Beijing Games. That spot will now go to either Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander, or Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger. The rest of the U.S. Olympic luge team for the Beijing Games is now basically set. Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney and Ashley Farquharson will be the team in women’s singles. Mazdzer, Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson are the likely selections in men’s singles.