Maui Musings: The long and successful road from South Africa

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The road from South Africa to anywhere is a long one. That’s one reason Gary Player takes such pride in being the ultimate global player. Plenty of South Africans have followed him, and three are at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. There was plenty of stress getting here for Erik van Rooyen. He was on the verge of losing his card when he won the Barracuda Championship. Then he nearly missed getting a COVID-19 test leaving South Africa because of a public holiday. He made it in time and was two shots behind going into the second round.