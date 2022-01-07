LeBron leads Lakers past Hawks 134-118 for 4th straight win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Atlanta Hawks 134-118 for their first four-game winning streak of the season. LeBron James scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half, and Malik Monk added a season-high 29 points. Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 21 points apiece for the Lakers, who have won five of six overall while remaining perfect on a five-game homestand that ends Sunday. Trae Young had 25 points and 14 assists, and John Collins scored 21 points in his return to the Hawks, who have lost five of seven amid significant coronavirus problems.