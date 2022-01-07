Jets’ Echols surprised by criticism over Brady INT autograph

By The Associated Press

Brandin Echols had a feeling something special was going to happen. The New York Jets rookie cornerback could picture it throughout practice last week: Tom Brady would throw a pass in his direction and he’d take care of the rest. Sure enough, in the closing seconds of the first half against Tampa Bay, Echols snagged Brady’s pass intended for Mike Evans. Echols found Brady in the middle of the MetLife Stadium field after the Jets’ 28-24 loss and was surprised at the big deal that was made over him having Brady sign the ball. He says he was living a childhood dream.