Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from ‘clown game’

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The title sponsor for Jacksonville’s season finale against Indianapolis is suing the Jaguars in hopes of having its name disassociated from the game during which disgruntled fans are planning to dress as clowns to protest team owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke. RoofClaim.com is a roofing company based in Georgia that does business in Florida. The company is seeking to avoid “its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game.” That’s according to a complaint filed Thursday in circuit court in Jacksonville. The company is demanding a jury trial and seeking damages in excess of $30,000. A Jaguars spokesman says the lawsuit is without merit.